The leaders of West African countries, meeting in Abuja on Sunday for a “special summit” to assess the situation in Niger after the military coup, gave the leaders of the coup in Niger a one-week ultimatum to restore peace and harmony. constitutional order, without ruling out the “use of force”. At this summit, the “immediate” suspension of “all commercial and financial transactions” was also decided.

The pressure is increasing a little more every day on the coup plotters in Niger. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS ), meeting on Sunday July 30 in the capital of neighboring Nigeria for an emergency summit following the military coup in Niger, gave the coup leaders a one-week ultimatum. to restore constitutional order.

In addition, ECOWAS has decided on financial sanctions, in particular the suspension of “all commercial and financial transactions” between its member states and Niger, as well as “the freezing of the assets of the military involved in the coup attempt”, according to the resolutions read at the end of this extraordinary summit chaired by the Nigerian Head of State, Bola Tinubu.

ECOWAS also called for the “immediate release” of President Bazoum and the “full return to constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.” If these requests “are not fulfilled within one week”, ECOWAS “will take all necessary measures” and “these measures may include the use of force”, according to these resolutions.

isolation risk

ECOWAS has 15 members, including Niger, and the leaders of the eight members of the West African Economic and Monetary Union. The emergency summit is chaired by the Nigerian head of state, Bola Tinubu, who has led the West African bloc since the beginning of the month. The latter had condemned the coup on Wednesday and promised that the organization and the international community “will do everything possible to defend democracy” and its “roots” in the sub-region.

Chad, Niger’s eastern neighbor and not a member of the two regional organizations, has been invited to the ECOWAS summit, according to a statement from the Chadian president’s office released on Saturday. Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno arrived in Abuja in the morning.

Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries and receives nearly $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank. It is also a security partner of France and the United States, which use it as a base to fight Islamist insurgency in the Sahel region of west and central Africa.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the face of the coup in Niger





West African leaders could also, for the first time, consider military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted when General Abdourahamane Tiani was declared the new head of state.

Demonstrations in Niamey

The coup leaders had already warned “the consequences that will be derived from any foreign military intervention”, evoking “the belligerent attitude” of “former dignitaries entrenched in chancelleries in collaboration with the latter”.

A demonstration in support of the coup leaders takes place on Sunday morning in Niamey, which remains relatively quiet, despite a military-ordered ban on gatherings. Hundreds of people marched, waving Russian flags, towards the National Assembly, an AFP journalist said.

AFP also confirmed the presence of thousands of demonstrators in front of the French embassy in Niamey at the end of the morning.

French President Emmanuel Macron will not tolerate any attacks against France and its interests, a source close to the Elysee Palace said on Sunday. “Anyone attacking French citizens, the military, diplomats and the right of way would see France respond immediately and intractably,” the source said.

The M62 civil movement, which had already protested against the French army’s Barkhane operation in the Sahel and Sahara, called for demonstrations.

The ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021, begins his fifth day kidnapped in his private residence in the presidential palace by his close escort, whose leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, is president of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), board.

French President Emmanuel Macron was able to speak with President Mohamed Bazoum and his predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou again on Sunday morning. Both clearly condemned the coup and called on the population to calm down, the Elysee said.

Anthony Blinken condemned the coup in Niger and demanded the release of President Bazoum





After Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger, until now an ally of Western countries, becomes the third country in the Sahel, undermined by attacks by groups linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, to experience a coup state since 2020.

With AFP and Reuters, original note