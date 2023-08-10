Niger: Ecowas maintains possibility of military option

Ecowas has instructed its military leaders to “immediately” put together an intervention force for possible deployment in Niger. At the end of the summit in the Nigerian capital, Omar Touray, president of the Ecowas Commission, said that what was at stake after the military coup was the restoration of constitutional order. The international community, he said, “leaves every option open”. However, the priority is to restore order using peaceful means.

Immediate mobilization does not coincide with immediate intervention, underlines ‘Jeune Afrique’. At the moment, there is nothing to say that Ecowas renounces the diplomatic route, despite the fact that the mediations attempted so far have not tempted the coup leaders.

The legal contours of an armed intervention by Ecowas should also be clarified. The organization must first obtain approval from the African Union to deploy, stressed an inside source quoted by Jeune Afrique. The green light from the UN Security Council may also be necessary.

Niger, the threat of the coup plotters: “Let’s kill the president”

The coup junta of Niger has threatened to kill the ousted president if neighboring countries in the region were to intervene militarily to restore Bazoum’s government. This was stated by two Western officials at the Associated Press. According to what was reported by a Western military official, representatives of the junta informed US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland during her visit to the country. A US official also confirmed this account, always speaking on condition of anonymity.

Niger, EU prepares sanctions against the military junta

The countries of the European Union are laying the groundwork for sanctions on members of the military junta who seized power in Niger on 26 July. European sources told Reuters. A discussion on the criteria for adopting the measures has been launched.

