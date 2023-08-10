The leaders of West African countries, meeting in Ecowas, i.e. the Economic Community of West African States, have ordered the deployment of a stand-by force, a support force, to restore democracy in Niger following the coup d’etat. Ecowas officials, however, provided few details and did not specify the composition, location or proposed date for the deployment. West African heads of state met in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to discuss developments in Niger. Nine of the expected 11 heads of state were present, including the presidents of Senegal, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone. The leaders of Mauritania and Burundi, who are not part of ECOWAS, also attended the meeting behind closed doors.

Niger plunged into political chaos on July 26, when President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup by the presidential guard. Ecowas responded a few days later by issuing sanctions and issuing an ultimatum to the ruling military junta: resign within a week or face potential military intervention. The deadline passed on Sunday without the political situation having changed.

Meanwhile, the military regime established following a coup in Niger has told a senior US diplomat that it will kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt any military intervention to restore his government. The Associated Press writes it on its website, quoting two Western officials. According to the PA, one of the officials said the coup plotters told US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland about the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country in recent days. Another US official confirmed this version, speaking on condition of anonymity.