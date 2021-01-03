Niger | Dozens of civilians have died in devastating attacks in Niger

There are a lot of violent attacks in the area.

Asemiehet killed a large number of civilians in Niger on Saturday, according to news agency AFP.

However, authorities did not provide the exact number of victims or other information about the attack.

“Hammers took place at noon, and demanded casualties,” said a local authority AFP. Another authority said there were “many” fatalities.

“The attackers besieged the village and killed up to 50 people,” a local radio reporter said.

Impact took place in the village of Tchombangou in Tillaber, southwestern Niger, near the border with Mali.

BBCAccording to information, there would have been 49 deaths and 17 injuries, in addition to which 30 people would have died in another attack in the same area.

At this crossroads in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, the Sahel is the scene of many violent attacks – according to the UN, a total of 4,000 people died in 2019 as a result of jihadist attacks and ethnic violence in the three countries.

Strikes took place just after the results of the first round of the Nigerian presidential election became clear. The candidate for the ruling party and the former minister took a clear lead in the election Mohamed Bazoum.

The BBC also said France announced on Saturday that two of its soldiers had been killed in Mali. Hours earlier, a group affiliated with al-Qaeda took charge of killing three other French soldiers in Mali on Monday.

France has led West African and European allies in the Sahel against Islamist groups.