DThe new rulers in Niger want to reopen one of the main migration routes to the Mediterranean for refugees from West Africa. As the French internet medium “Mondafrique” learned, the Nigerien interim president, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has repealed a law from 2015 that prohibits people smuggling and was intended to put a stop to smuggling gangs.

Claudia Broell Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

The EU supported the law at the time. Smugglers who enabled people to enter Niger illegally in order to reach the north, Libya and Algeria faced prison sentences and heavy fines. The law led to the dismantling of smuggling networks, although many activities continued underground.

“Europe refused to engage in dialogue with the military leadership under pressure from France and is now feeling the consequences,” commented Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. The decision was probably intended to increase pressure to recognize the military government before Niger turns to Russia, similar to the leadership in Mali.

On Thursday, the EU Parliament condemned the July coup and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, his family and all those arbitrarily detained.” Bazoum must be reinstated as president. The MPs called for sanctions against the military leadership.