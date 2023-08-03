Niger, countdown to avoid war

If by Sunday the rebel troops do not restore Mohamed Bazoum to power, Ecowas will intervene militarily. This is the dramatic and worrying scenario reported by Repubblica on Niger. Meanwhile, a general from Tiani leads a delegation to Mali, which supports the putsch. And Nigeria cuts off energy supplies.

But the coup plotters don’t give up. “The National Council for the Protection of the Homeland rejects the sanctions en bloc and refuses to give in to any threat from wherever it may come”. This was stated by General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the military junta that seized power in Niamey, in a televised speech. “We reject any interference in Niger’s internal affairs”, he added, on the eve of the commemoration of the country’s independence, a former French colony. According to Tiani, the French “have no objective reason to leave Niger”, French citizens “have never been subjected to the slightest threat” and have “no objective reason to leave Niger”.

Tajani: “Italian soldiers remain in Niger”

He also granted an interview to La Repubblica Antonio Tajani. “The situation is evolving. We are in favor of any diplomatic attempt to find an agreement and for this reason we have kept the embassy in Niamey open, and indeed our ambassador has returned to headquarters. Democracy must be restored. But we want peaceful solutions to be found. We have also always been against the hypothesis of any European military intervention. Today is a delicate day, a demonstration has been announced which could go as far as the French embassy again,” said the Italian foreign minister.

Italy has 350 soldiers present in the country. “At the moment they remain where they are. The Italian military like all the other western contingents. We trained the Nigerien contingents and for now we have naturally frozen those activities, our contingent remains in barracks, at its base. The security of the embassy is guaranteed by the carabinieri. An increase in their number is not foreseen”, Tajani tells La Repubblica, who points out that France, Germany and Spain have suspended aid to Niger. Italy has not. “We don’t have budget funding, so we don’t run this risk. They are all loans to civil society, to cooperation. And those blocked by the EU are linked to those aimed at the budget”, Tajani replies.

