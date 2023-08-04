Biden’s calls came after a call between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Mohamed Bazoum, in which Blinken emphasized that Washington’s support for Niger’s elected government continues.

On the other hand, the leader of the military council in Niger, Abd al-Rahman Chiani, stressed that the council will not bow to the sanctions of the Economic Community of West African States “ECOWAS”.

On the ground, the capital, Niamey, and other regions witnessed demonstrations on the occasion of the anniversary of independence from French colonialism, while France announced the completion of the evacuation of its nationals from the country.

Will Biden’s demands change the reality on the ground? Will the putschists make any concessions?

In this context, former US diplomat Cameron Hume said:

Cooperation can take place with Niger’s neighbors. In this regard, America should not work with the Europeans, but with the Africans.

The problem must be solved. Today’s policies seem ineffective.

I think Nigeria is very active in the Niger file.

Attention, we do not know the future, but we know that Bazoum was democratically elected.

Niger’s neighboring countries witnessed coups recently and are suffering today.

I think I would have consulted Algeria and Niger on how to deal with this crisis, if I had been in a position to decide.

Niger foreign military bases

A group of Western countries are deploying their forces in Niger, led by France and the United States. Those parties say that these forces are facing terrorist organizations in the Sahel and West Africa.

3,200 foreign soldiers

Niger is a major base for military operations on the African coast, as it hosts military bases for several Western countries. Especially after the withdrawal from Mali and Burkina Faso. The number of Western soldiers there is estimated at about three thousand two hundred soldiers, headed by:

1,500 French soldiers

French forces… Last year, Niger agreed to redeploy hundreds of French soldiers who withdrew from Mali, and today the number of French forces there is about 1,500.

More than 1,000 American soldiers

In addition to the French, the United States deploys more than a thousand soldiers in various regions, the most important of which is the capital, Niamey.

American fighters, drones and communications systems

In addition to the soldiers, the United States has established two military bases in Niger, one of its largest bases in Africa, and includes warplanes, drones, and very advanced communications systems.

250 soldiers in the European Takuba force

The European Union also deploys about 250 soldiers working within the European Takuba force, and they also withdrew from Mali last year.

About 100 German soldiers and more than 300 Italian soldiers

According to official figures, Italy has more than 300 soldiers, while Germany is participating in about 100 soldiers.

Although the army leaders have not yet announced their position on the issue of foreign military presence in the country, the future of the Western military presence in the country is not yet clear. Those parties may be forced to withdraw, especially France, similar to its previous withdrawal from Mali and Burkina Faso due to official and popular rejection.