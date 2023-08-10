Niger Coup | The military junta that seized power announced the government

Niger’s military junta released the names of the 21-member government on Thursday.

in Niger the military junta that seized power last month announced the formation of a new government on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

Junta told about it on national television. According to the announcement, the Prime Minister Ali Mahaman’s Lamine Zeine leads a 21-member board.

The president was seized by a military junta From Mohamed Bazoumi two weeks ago, when his own guards barricaded him in his palace. After the coup, several countries and international organizations have demanded the return of the elected president to power.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres says he’s worried about the well-being of Bazoum, who is still incarcerated. Guterres condemned the conditions in which the president and his family are said to be living.

of West Africa Ecowas, the economic community of countries, will hold a crisis meeting due to the Niger coup on Thursday in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The current head of Ecowas, the President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu messaged on Tuesday, that in solving the military coup in Niger, it would be necessary to resort to diplomacy. Ecowas is previously stated military intervention in Niger as the last option.