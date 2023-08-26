Niger Coup | The military junta ordered the French ambassador to leave the country

According to the military junta, the French ambassador has two days to leave the country.

in Niger the military junta that seized power was ordered by the French ambassador Sylvain Ittén to leave the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Niger told the news agency AFP in its announcement on Friday that Itté must leave the country within 48 hours.

Military junta seized power in Niger in late July. It ousted the president By Modamed Bazoum and had him arrested in his official residence.

Junta has said that he plans to accuse Bazoum of treason. Among others, the UN and the West African economic community Ecowas have condemned the intention.

Ecowas has tried to negotiate with the leaders of the junta to resolve the situation.

The financial community has also said it is considering military intervention in Niger to restore democratically elected president Bazoumi to power.

The British public radio BBC reported on Fridaythat the leader of the junta Abdourahamane Tchiani has signed an order allowing the military junta of Mali and Burkina Faso to send troops to and fight alongside Niger.

On Tuesday, the African Union announced temporarily suspending Niger from its operations.