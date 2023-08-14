The coup plotters in Niger are going to prosecute deposed president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason. This was announced on national television on Sunday, reports AFP news agency. Bazoum has been detained since the coup committed at the end of last month.

The coup plotters want to prosecute the deposed president “for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger,” the statement said.

The military junta has also condemned the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). According to the military regime, the people of Niger have been “deeply affected by the illegal, inhuman and degrading sanctions”. As a result, the population of the West African country would no longer be able to obtain medicines, food or electricity.

‘Inhuman conditions’

At the end of July, the Nigerien army, led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, seized power by deposing President Bazoum. Since then he has been trapped in his palace with his wife and son and concerns about his health and safety have grown.

According to his own party, the deposed president lives in “cruel” and “inhuman” conditions. He would not have access to electricity and running water.

Ecowas announced tough economic sanctions after the coup and gave the military junta until August 6 to release the president. Failure to do so could result in military intervention.

The ultimatum passed without action against Niger, but on Thursday Ecowas decided to put its military forces on alert. However, the West African countries are still divided over a military intervention in Niger.