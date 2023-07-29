Prigozhin’s Wagner Group takes over Niger, a key country for the EU

The coup d’état in Niger opens a new path for Vladimir Putin in Africa. General Abdourahamane Tchiani – head of the presidential guard and man behind the coup that ousted president-elect Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday – presented himself to the country as the new strong man and made a request for international support to which the Russian Wagner mercenary group quickly responded. While there is no sign that Moscow or Wagner played a role in Bazoum’s ouster, the chaos presents an opportunity for Moscow in a country that is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium.

The general Tchiani appeared on national TV screens to read a statement as “President of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP),” the junta that overthrew Mohamed Bazoum, the first president-elect and successor since independence in 1960, one of the last partners of the West in the battle against the jihadists in the African region of the Sahel. Proclaimed head of state, Tchiani justified the coup with “the deterioration of the security situation” in the country: with President Bazoum, he denounced, there was a “political discourse” that wanted to make people believe that “everything is fine “, while there was “the harsh reality with its share of deaths, displaced people, humiliations and frustrations”.

“The current security approach has not made it possible to secure the country despite the heavy sacrifices made by the Nigerians and the appreciable and appreciated support of our external partners”, France and the United States in primis which deploy around 1,500 and 1,100 soldiers in the country respectively. Justifying his actions, Tchiani launched a direct appeal to foreign authorities: “I ask the technical and financial partners friends of Niger to understand the situation specific of our country to provide it with all the necessary support to enable it to face the challenges”. Tchiani’s appeal was taken up by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner group, whose men support the neighboring military juntas. “Thousands of Wagner fighters they are able to restore order and destroy the terrorists and not allow them to harm the local populations of these states,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram voicemail.

The denunciation of two men from Mohamed Bazoum’s entourage, Daouda Takoubakoye and Oumar Moussa, was immediate, denouncing a “coup d’état for personal convenience justified by arguments taken exclusively from social networks”. From what is known, Bazoum spent Friday with his family, for his third consecutive day, seized in his presidential residence, but was able to speak on the phone with other heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron who condemned “with the utmost firmness” the coup that overthrew him. Shortly after the televised intervention, a junta statement warned against “any foreign military intervention” which would result in “the massacre of the population and chaos”.

