Niger Coup | Military intervention would be a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali, the countries say

Burkina Faso and Mali also said they would refuse to impose sanctions on Niger. The countries described the sanctions proposed by Ecowas as illegal.

Military intervention in Niger to restore the ousted president to power would be considered a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali, the two said in a joint statement.

Burkina Faso and Mali put forward their views after West African leaders threatened to use force to restore the president by Mohamed Bazoum to power and imposed financial sanctions on the usurpers. The regimes of both Mali and Burkina Faso are both the result of relatively recent military coups.

Burkina Faso and Mali also said they refused to impose sanctions on the people and authorities of Niger. The countries described the sanctions as illegal and inhumane.

According to Burkina Faso and Mali, the disastrous consequences of military intervention could destabilize the entire region.

In a separate statement, Guinea expressed its disagreement with the sanctions recommended by the West African Economic Community Ecowas and possible military intervention.

Guinea, like Burkina Faso and Mali, said it had decided not to impose these sanctions, which it also considers illegal and inhumane. Furthermore, Guinea urged Ecowas to reconsider.

Guinea’s current administration is also the result of a coup.

in Niger the military junta that seized power on Monday accused its former colonial master France of planning a military intervention. According to the junta, France’s intention would be to return the ousted president Bazoum to power.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna denied the junta’s claim on Monday night, adding that it is still possible to restore Bazoum to power.

Bazoum, an ally of Western countries, was elected president of the country just over two years ago. A military force made up of members of the presidential guard seized power last week, and Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself the new leader of the country

However, the coup has been criticized internationally, and on Sunday Ecowas gave Niger’s military junta a week to relinquish power. It also did not rule out the possibility of using force if the demand is not agreed to.

On Monday Bazoumi’s party, PNDS, warned of the existing risk of Niger becoming dictatorial and totalitarian. According to the party, the oil minister and the mining minister were arrested on Monday morning.

In the past, according to the party, the junta has already arrested the interior minister, the transport minister and the former defense minister.

Ecowas has suspended all commercial and financial interaction with Niger. France, the EU and the US, which has 1,100 troops in Niger, have either cut off support for the country or threatened to do so.

On Monday, Germany suspended financial aid and development cooperation, and UN humanitarian operations have also been put on hold.

Niger became independent from French rule in 1960 and has since seen four coups and numerous coup attempts. Bazoum himself has already been tried to be ousted twice before.

Bazoum, 63, is a former interior minister whose election as president was the first peaceful change of power in Niger since the country’s independence.