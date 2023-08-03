One of the leaders of the coup d’état in Niger, General Salifou Mody, participated in a meeting in Mali this Wednesday (2nd), with the presence of mercenaries hired by the Wagner Group, who operate in the neighboring country.

The meeting was recorded on the Facebook profile of the transitional Malian president, Assimi Goïta. A Nigerian delegation was sent with the general at the diplomatic event.

Mali is the main territory on the African continent where the Russian mercenary group performs its services. The country is in the unstable region of Sahel, still formed by Niger and Chad.

The participation of members of the organization in the meeting this Wednesday indicates that the group may be interested in working in Niger, after the fall of the presidential government, led by Mohamed Bazoum.

As soon as the coup took place last week, the leader of the Wagner military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, praised the military junta’s initiative and offered support against “Western interference” in the region.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), opposed to the coup, sent a delegation to Niger to negotiate with the military junta.

The bloc granted seven days for the military to return power to deposed president Mohamed Bazoum. The country is currently subject to financial sanctions from the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

The United States and the European Union also spoke out against the coup.

Demonstrations in the streets

Thousands of people demonstrated this Thursday (3) in the capital of Niger, Niamey, on the occasion of Independence Day, in a march in which slogans were heard in favor of Russia and against France and against the Economic Community of African States (Ecowas).

During the demonstration, Niger’s flags were hoisted along with those of Russia, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mali, and shouts such as “Long live Russia!”, “Down with Cedeao!” and “Out with France!”, in addition to songs in favor of the coup d’état perpetrated on July 26th.

A police source who acted this morning in the streets of Niger estimated the participation of 20 thousand people. (With information from the EFE Agency)