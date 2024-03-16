On Saturday, the ruling military junta in Niger canceled “with immediate effect” the military cooperation agreement with the United States, which dates back to 2012.

This came the day after a three-day visit by senior American officials to the capital, Niamey.

Amadou Abra Rahman, spokesman for the Nigerien government, said in a statement read on Saturday evening on national television, “The Nigerien government, taking into account the aspirations and interests of the people, decides with all responsibility to cancel with immediate effect the agreement regarding the status of the United States military personnel and civilian employees in the US Department of Defense.” On the territory of Niger.

Niger had canceled the military agreements linking it to the former colonial power, France, after the army took power in July 2023 following the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum.