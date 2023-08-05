Niamey (Al Ittihad)

The delegation of the Economic Community of West African States “ECOWAS” left Niger, after presenting proposals for a way out of the crisis to the military council, amid calls to continue mediation efforts in order to reach a peaceful solution, while Nigerien President Muhammad Bazoum called on the entire international community to help restore the constitutional order of his country.

ECOWAS imposed severe penalties on Niamey, and gave the putschists a week, ending Sunday, to restore Bazoum to his post.

The ECOWAS mediation delegation, headed by former Nigerian President Abd al-Salam Abubakar, left Niamey without meeting General Abd al-Rahman Tiani, head of the military junta that seized power in Niger and detained Bazoum, but he met at the airport a number of coup officials with whom he discussed “another” Proposals to get out of the crisis” presented by “ECOWAS”, according to Al-Sahel newspaper.

Nigerian President Paula Tinubu, who also holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, asked the delegation to make every effort to “find an amicable solution.”

The German Foreign Ministry also called for the continuation of mediation efforts with the military council, and a spokesman for it said: “It is important that we give way to mediation efforts,” adding that he hopes that it will lead to a political solution.

Yesterday, the ECOWAS defense ministers concluded discussions on the situation in Niger, as mediators from the regional bloc are pressing the coup leaders in Niamey to restore constitutional order before the deadline expires.

“We want diplomacy to succeed and give the Nigerien coup plotters every possible opportunity to undo what they did,” said Abdelfattah Moussa, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

For his part, Bazoum published an opinion article in the American newspaper “The Washington Post”, in which he warned of the “devastating consequences” of the coup on the world and the Sahel region.

Bazoum called on “the US government and the entire international community to help restore constitutional order.”

“I am writing this as a hostage,” said Bazoum, 63, who has been detained with his family since his government was overthrown, stressing that “this coup has no justification.”

The democratically elected Bazoum predicted “serious consequences for our country, our region and the world at large” in the event of the success of the coup attempt to remove him from power.

Meanwhile, the military council decided to dismiss Niger’s ambassadors to France, the United States, Togo and Nigeria.

However, Niger’s ambassador to France, Aisha Bulama Kanye, said yesterday that she is still in the position to which the “legitimate president Muhammad Bazoum” appointed her, and that she considers the military council’s decision “null and void, as if it had never happened.”

France evacuated 577 of its citizens from Niger on Tuesday and Wednesday, after incidents that took place on Sunday during a demonstration in front of its embassy in Niamey.

But General Tianyi said there was “no objective reason” for the French to leave the country.

Yesterday morning, a Spanish Air Force military plane landed in Niamey to evacuate Spanish nationals wishing to leave Niger, estimated at 70 people, according to Madrid.

The United States allocated a plane to evacuate its non-essential employees in the country, while President Joe Biden called for “the immediate release of President Bazoum.”

Thousands of people supporting the coup demonstrated quietly, yesterday, in the streets of several cities in Niger, at the invitation of the “M62” movement, a coalition that includes civil society organizations.