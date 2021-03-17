Niger | At least 58 people have died in attacks on a car hose and a nearby village returned from the market in Niger

The country’s administration announced a national three-day mourning period starting Wednesday.

In West Africa at least 58 people have died in attacks in Monday in Niger. The country’s administration said in a statement read on television on Tuesday.

A group of armed people had stopped four vehicles on Monday afternoon that were carrying passengers returning from Banibangou to the market.

Qatarilaismedia al-Jazeeran according to the administration, a bulletin reported that armed persons had subsequently killed passengers. In addition, they attacked another nearby village where they killed more people and burned grain stores.

No faction has reported being behind the attacks.

Earlier, a local resident told the news agency AFP that the events would have started with an attack on a bus that he said killed about 20 people.

According to a security source, “armed bandits” had since attacked the villages, killing about 30 people.

The administration announced a national three-day mourning period beginning Wednesday.

Strikes occurred in the troubled Tillaber area on the border areas of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. For years, jihadists have terrorized the inhabitants of the area with their attacks.

In January, about a hundred people in the area died in attacks on two different villages. The January attacks were among the worst in Niger’s history.

The local mayor said there was a terrorist group on the motorcycles behind the January bloodshed. Riding a motorcycle is prohibited in Tillaber to prevent jihadist attacks.

News agency APaccording to the attackers would have used motorcycles in Monday’s attacks as well.