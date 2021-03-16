No armed group operating in the area has claimed responsibility for the attacks that occurred in the Tillébéry region, west of Niger and close to the border with Mali. The event reflects the security challenges that the nation’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, will have to face.

Through a statement, the Government indicated that armed men traveling on motorcycles attacked at least four transports of a group of civilians returning from a market day in Banibangou.

“The assailants intercepted four vehicles carrying passengers from a weekly market to the villages of Chinagoder and Darey Dey (…) These individuals then proceeded ruthlessly and cruelly to carry out selective executions of passengers (…) In the village of Darey Dey they killed people and burned the granaries, “the Nigerian government said in a statement.

Abdourahmane Zakaria, a government spokesman, declared three days of national mourning for the victims. At the moment, no group has assumed responsibility for the attacks.

“The victims went to the market to sell livestock and buy food products, but the vehicles that transported them on the return trip were ambushed simultaneously. The attackers probably robbed the victims before setting the vehicles on fire and escaping,” said a source quoted as saying. by the EFE news agency.

Security in the Sahel region, one of the challenges for the new president

The attacks highlight the challenge facing Niger’s president-elect, Mohamed Bazoun, the winner of last February’s elections and who will succeed outgoing leader Mahamadou Issoufou.

The area where the events occurred is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso. It has witnessed increasingly deadly incidents by Islamist groups that have deployed in the region and have links to the so-called Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

In order to combat these groups, France has deployed some 5,000 troops in the area. However, the fight against terrorism has led to the establishment of ethnic militias, resulting in increased tensions between communities, particularly on the Niger-Mali border.

In January this year, an attack in a village in the Tillébéry region left 100 people dead. The fact has not yet been claimed by any extremist organization or armed militia.

With EFE, Reuters, AFP and AP