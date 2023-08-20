In a speech on Saturday evening, the head of Niger’s military junta, Abderrahmane Tiane, said, “The ECOWAS sanctions are aimed at strangling our economy and our trade.”

He added during his speech: “The ECOWAS sanctions aim to divide Niger, and they are inhumane.”

Tianyi stressed that any intervention by the “ECOWAS” group would be considered an occupation of his country, noting that the group wanted to isolate Niger so that it would be incapable of confronting terrorism.

It won’t be a picnic

Tianyi said, warning: “We do not want war … but any attack on us will not be a ‘picnic’ as they imagine.”

He added during his speech:Our forces, with the support of Mali and Burkina Faso, will never kneel.”

The head of the military council in Niger indicated that the ambition of the Nigerien army “is not to control the government, and we are open to dialogue.”

He stressed that the military council in Niger is ready to engage in a dialogue that “takes into account the masters of Niger and the aspirations of its people.”

The next stage

Tiani said that the national forces will meet within 30 days to manage the transitional period in Niger.

He stressed that the transitional period in the country will last 3 years.

He called “all forces in the country for a comprehensive national dialogue to lay new constitutional foundations.”