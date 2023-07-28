O Niger became the latest country in the Sahel to undergo a military coup, in what could become yet another tussle for influence between Russia It is France. Members of the country’s presidential guard announced the arrest of the Nigerian president, the president deposed the president Mohamed Bazoum. If the country takes a complete turn in its foreign policy, like some of its neighbors, the consequences will also be felt in some of the world’s main powers.

The trigger for the coup was President Bazoum’s intention to dismiss General Omar Tchiani, commander of the presidential guard, the only military unit in Niger that is made up only of professional soldiers, since the country’s armed forces, one of the poorest in the world , rely mainly on conscripts. General Tchiani has held the post since 2015 and would have been the guarantor of the inauguration of Bazoum, who succeeded President Mahamadou Issoufou in 2021, after two terms.

It was the first democratic transition in Niger’s history, independent since 1960. The country has gone through four successful military coups, in addition to half a dozen attempted coups d’état. At first it was speculated that there might be a rift within the Nigerian armed forces, between coup plotters and loyalists. If such a division existed, it was quickly resolved and dispelled, with a televised pronouncement of the coup by the commander of the local air force.

Representatives of all forces and the national police are present at the speech. The coup was justified “due to the country’s deteriorating security situation and poor governance”. a warning “against any foreign intervention.” Shortly afterwards, France landed military planes at an air base.

French nuclear power plants use uranium from Niger

This is the fourth military-led coup d’état in the Sahel region in the last three years. Mali, Burkina Faso, Sudan and now Niger. There is still the case of Guinea, which is not a Sahel country, although close. Sahel is the transitional region between the arid Sahara in the north and the jungle and savanna regions in the south. In recent years, the Sahel has become a focus of jihadismwith several extremist groups operating in the region, in addition to internal conflicts within countries.

Another characteristic of the countries in the region is mineral wealth, explained by geology. In the case of Niger, the country supplies around 5% of all world uranium, in addition to being rich in gold, calcium, cassiterite and other ores. Mainly, Nigerian uranium fuels French nuclear power plants, which supply about 75% of the electricity consumed in France. Since the beginning of the century, France has sought to diversify its supply, but about 30% of the uranium used by France comes from Niger.

The most attentive reader may have noticed that, of the five countries we mentioned with recent coups d’état, four were French colonies. The military coup in Niger fits into two regional trends. The first is that of military officers, many of them young, who defend economic developmentalist and political flags against the French imperialist mechanisms still in force even after independence, with France maintaining great influence in the region.

Making an analogy, with all the problems of analogies, it is something that refers to the “salvationism” of the Brazilian tenentista movement of the last century, but in an anti-colonial version. Interestingly, in the same week as the Niger coup, Mali’s military junta abolished French as the country’s official language. It is important to bear in mind, then, that these African military movements are not just pawns on the global chessboard, but also motivated by local agendas and self-agency.

France versus Russia

In the case of Niger, the local problems are the rising cost of living, endemic poverty, government corruption and the perception that the country’s riches are exploited for the benefit of others, without local development. The internal conflict against the jihadists has led to greater militarization of sectors of society. Finally, the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, and the consequent expulsion of French troops from those countries, made Niger the main French stronghold in the Sahel.

This increased anti-France sentiment, with Bazoum being seen as a “puppet” in the hands of the former colonial empire by certain sections of society. Others, however, saw him as a pro-Western liberal leader with good relations with the US. Last March, inclusive, Anthony Blinken became the first US Secretary of State to visit Niger. In a matter of months the situation changed radically, in a potential failure for US intelligence.

The other regional trend is closer relations with Russia. While regional political actors have agency in their actions, they would hardly act completely isolated, without support. In this case, pro-Russian demonstrations have already been seen in the capital Niamey. “Coincidentally”, the coup takes place at the same time that Vladimir Putin is receiving several African leaders in St. Petersburg, with seventeen heads of state and other delegations.

Who is in St. Petersburg is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group who was branded a traitor by Putin and “banned” to Belarus, is back. On his messaging app channel, Prigozhin said Niger is “actually gaining independence” and has already offered the services of the Wagner group. A Russian takeover of Nigerian uranium mines would deal a heavy blow to France. We recently addressed here in our space the Russian participation in the current civil war in Sudan.

The partnership with Russia is of interest to the Sahelian military, in general, because it involves military cooperation unrelated to pressures for liberal legal reforms or issues such as Human Rights, unlike the so-called Western countries. Not that this pressure, by France or the US, is genuine, of course, being much more a tool of speech. Another issue, of course, is that Russia will often be seen as a “partner”, without the historical burden of relations with the former colonial metropolis.

The military coup in Niger is, therefore, the result both of local dynamics, of the country’s recent history, and as a result of regional dynamics and a dispute between two global powers for influence in Africa. Considering the political and conflict situation in neighboring Chad, the reader should not be surprised if he is the next piece in this Sahelian domino, even though the country is already a military dictatorship. It remains to be seen what the French response to the coup in Niger will be.