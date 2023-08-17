The military junta reported on August 16 that 17 of its soldiers were killed by individuals it described as “terrorists” in a surprise attack that occurred a day earlier. It is the deadliest assault against the Army since it took power by force on July 26. Meanwhile, dozens of sympathizers of the coup leaders call for volunteers to face a possible armed intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao), which threatens that option while pressing for the return of democracy in Nigerien territory.

Tension over a possible escalation of violence increases in Niger. The Ministry of Defense reported in the last few hours that members of its troops suffered an ambush, in which 17 soldiers died and dozens were injured.

According to the version of the junta, which has controlled the country since it perpetrated the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum almost a month ago, 100 attackers he referred to as “terrorists” were killed.

The assault, which took place on Tuesday, August 15, was perpetrated by extremists in the Tillaberi region, a phenomenon that has been on the rise since France and the United States ended their military operations.

The events occurred when a group of militias were moving between the villages of Boni and Torodi, the Army added. This is the deadliest attack against Nigerien troops since the coup.

The journalist and principal investigator of the Soufan Center, Wassim Nasr, warned that these are jihadist factions that take advantage of the security instability increased by the coup. “This definitely needs to be seen in the context of the ongoing war between two groups,” he said.

The growth of jihadist violence in the region is also due to the fact that Niger, considered one of the most democratic countries in the Sahel, was a transcendental actor for the West in its efforts to contain attacks by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the self-styled state. Islamic.

Volunteers are recruited in Niamey before a possible ECOWAS military incursion

The streets of Niamey have become a civilian recruitment center in the face of threats of a potential ECOWAS military incursion. Citizens who support the military junta are looking for volunteers to join to strengthen the military forces, in case the West African regional bloc decides to enter Nigerian soil.

The group is called ‘Volunteers for the Defense of Niger’ and, although they have disclosed few details, they assure that they seek to add thousands of citizens to collaborate with medical care and logistical tasks in case the Army needs it.

Nigeriens are preparing for a possible invasion and calling for the mass recruitment of volunteers to counter the threat from ECOWAS. The regional bloc says it will use force if the junta in Niger doesn’t reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. https://t.co/jTZoiL1e5w — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2023



The movement that will begin in the capital will also extend to the borders with Nigeria and Benin, territories that spoke in favor of intervening. “It is an eventuality,” said one of the organizers, who in turn clarified that it is an initiative independent of the Army.

This type of proposal is not a novelty in the region. Neighboring countries have promoted similar measures without completely satisfactory results. This is the case of Burkina Faso, where civilian enlistees have been accused of committing aberrational acts against other citizens.

However, for one of the organizers, the mobilization in Niger is different, since they would fight against an intrusion. “In Burkina Faso they are fighting against the Burkinabe who took up arms against their own brothers,” he stressed.

So far a possible armed action by ECOWAS forces in Niger has not been confirmed, although the possibility remains on the table. Between this Thursday, August 17, and Friday, August 18, the regional bloc’s Defense chiefs will meet for the first time to assess the situation in Niger.

Analysts say it could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region and that the longer the coup takes hold, the less likely a military intervention would be.

During the past week, both sides have expressed their willingness to open a dialogue to resolve the crisis peacefully. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there is still room for diplomacy.

With Reuters and AP