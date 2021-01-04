One hundred people were killed in the attack on two villages in western Niger on Saturday, January 2, during one of the worst massacres of civilians in this country regularly targeted by jihadist attacks. Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, who visited the scene on Sunday, deplored “a horrible situation”, evoking “seventy” dead in Tchoma Bangou and “thirty” in Zaroumadareye. He confirmed the total death toll of 100 given by the mayor of the commune that administers the two villages, who also reported “25 injured”.

The double attack, which has not been claimed, was carried out “by terrorists who came aboard a hundred motorcycles”, said the mayor. “To attack the two villages” 7 kilometers apart, the attackers “split into two columns: while one attacked Zaroumadareye, the other attacked Tchoma Bangou”.

The Prime Minister has promised “investigations so that these crimes are not left unpunished”. He also claimed that “the government will very soon take measures to ensure that the populations of these villages are secure in the best conditions”. According to public television, the authorities have thus promised the installation “of a military company”, as part of the anti-jihadist operation in Niger, “to secure all the threatened villages” in the zone. This double attack occurred at the time of the proclamation of the results of the first round of the presidential election on December 27, largely leading (39.33%) the candidate of the ruling party, Mohamed Bazoum. This former Minister of the Interior has promised to step up the fight against jihadist groups.