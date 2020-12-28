Nigar Khan, sister of actress and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauhar Khan, is not happy. Actually, Gauhar Khan has married with the Zaid court on 25 December. On this occasion Nigar Khan has posted some photos expressing his happiness towards his sister. Nigar has asked for love, happiness and blessings for Zaid and Gauhar on Instagram.

Sharing some pictures during the celebrations, Nigar Khan wrote, “And then he said, Qubool Hai, Qubool Hai, Qubool Hai. And we all woke up happily, said – Happy. Many prayers to two lovely souls like Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar who are now one. May Allah always bless you. Amen.”

Let us tell that both Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar were tied in the marriage bond between the grand celebrations. Couples carried the same outfits in every celebration. Many videos and photos of the presence of family members and close friends are going viral on both social media.

Please tell that Nigar Khan came to Mumbai in November in connection with marriage. The couple, who had come to pick up Nigar Khan at the airport. Nigar Khan posted the group selfie on the social media platform. Along with this, he had told the fans about the wedding preparations of Gauhar and Zaid.