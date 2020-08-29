At the end of summer, Foucauld and Pauline Raguenet from Saint-Albin have decided to go green with an all-expenses-paid countryside holiday. This young couple has been selected to spend a turnkey week in a gîte in the heart of Morvan. Foucauld is a cabinetmaker, Pauline is a physiotherapist. The couple work in the Paris region, but this family is now looking for a house in the countryside. This week in the Nièvre could convince them to settle there.

“We don’t have the means to live in Paris in fact and we want to live a little slower, with more space and a different rhythm”, confides Pauline. For the last week of August, 80 families from all over France are testing a change of life in Nièvre. The 100,000-euro operation is financed by the departmental council and the inter-municipal authorities, both to boost the tourist economy and to attract families wishing to change their life. The project was a victim of its success, nearly 600 applications were submitted.