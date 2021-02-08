W.When he first witnessed the start of the engine of what appears to be a vintage airplane, he couldn’t believe his eyes at first. When started by hand, it’s not just the propeller that turns – the entire engine with nine cylinders rotates under the bonnet. What seems like a shoot for “Understand Fun” was a tried and tested technology shortly after the invention of the first aircraft.

The entire engine is rigidly connected to the propeller and not just the crankshaft. This means that the entire engine under the bonnet rotates at several hundred revolutions while the crankshaft is stationary. The unusual principle is called a rotary or orbital motor. It is almost forgotten today. In the early days of aviation, however, the rotary engine was the technical standard, especially in fighter aircraft.

The French aviation pioneer Louis Blériot, for example, used rotary engines in his aircraft designs such as the Blériot XI on its legendary first flight over the English Channel in 1909. In the era from 1908 to 1918, the rotary engine was common because it was light propulsion technology for aircraft. In addition, its air cooling is effective. But it also has significant disadvantages. This engine requires enormous amounts of mostly castor oil for lubrication. It is also maintenance-intensive. For pilots, the machines with their rotating motors are difficult to control in some flight maneuvers due to their gyroscopic torque. An electric starter, although invented as early as 1911, is unsuitable for these engines. Rotary engines in aircraft have to be started by hand.









Onlookers are amazed when the radial engine starts when the pilots Isidor von Arx and Kuno Schaub prepare their jointly built Nieuport 23 C-1 for a flight at Grenchen Airport, south of Basel. On October 21, 2020, the replica took off for the first time in Grenchen, followed by the 15-minute second test flight on November 14. Eight years were originally planned for building the machine. In fact, it took 20 years.

The double-decker was manufactured according to the plans of an engineer who was able to measure an original machine from the French manufacturer Nieuport in 1917. The two Swiss have worked around 9,000 hours in this and two other aircraft of the same type that are also expected to fly in the next few years. “We built the Nieuport 23 under license. Just 100 years later, ”says Schaub about the faithful construction with wings and fuselage made of wood. As a violin maker, Schaub is familiar with this material.

As true to the original as possible

But how did the project come about? Isidor von Arx, two-time Swiss aerobatic master, says: “That was Kuno’s idea 20 years and ten months ago. He had plans for the Nieuport from the Deutsches Museum in Munich. ”For Schaub it was already the second aircraft construction project. He had previously converted a license build of the famous German aerobatic biplane Bücker Jungmann from a fire ruin back into a flying one.

Why a Nieuport 23 from 1917? “If we build something, it has to be something special. And it should be a small airplane, ”says Schaub. The Nieuport, with a wingspan of just 8.20 meters, had a French Le Rhône 9J radial engine under the hood at the end of the 1910s. Five copies of this type also flew for the Swiss Air Force from 1917 to 1921. It was clear to both builders that their machine should be as true to the original as possible. This of course includes the rotary engine from the early days of aviation.