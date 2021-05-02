Prepared by: Sassi Jbeil

The German philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche was born in 1844, his fame exceeded his time, and even after his death he succeeded in making twentieth century philosophy coherent, students like his writings by great philosophers such as Carl Jung, and Jacques Derrida began his career in the study of classical philology before turning to philosophy in 1858 he joined At the school of Pforta, then he moved to the University of Bonn and then to “Leipzig”, where he studied linguistics and classical literature. Nietzsche finished his university studies as a professor of philology at the age of 24. He became a professor of language at the University of Basel, Switzerland when the 1970s war broke out between Germany and France. However, he could not bear the cruelty of the scenes of the wounded and the dead, so he returned home exhausted and tormented by the soul. This is how Zarathustra speaks: “The Will to Power.” Nietzsche was a philosopher who glorified power and war, and it seems that this trend escalated until it began to collapse under the weight of megalomania and persecution in 1889 he wrote letters confirming The importance of his opinions and the insignificance of the opinions of others, and he soon suffered a loss of his mental and physical strength. He lived his last years under the care of his mother and sister until he died in 1900.