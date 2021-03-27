Carlos Nieto suffers some discomfort in the adductor of his right leg and it is a doubt for the game on Holy Thursday night against Cartagena in La Romareda, after having fallen, as a precaution, from the starting eleven against Logroñés in the warm-up prior to the match.

As revealed by JIM in his press conference after the Las Gaunas meeting, Nieto’s annoyances have nothing to do with those that prevented him from training with the group last Wednesday.

Real Zaragoza, which returns from Logroño tonight, will hold a training session tomorrow at the Ciudad Deportiva facilities, starting at 11:30 a.m., where it will begin to prepare its next match, where Juan Ignacio Martínez will return to have the casualties of the injured Atienza and Javi Ros and Vuckic, who plays with his team on Tuesday. James, with a slight knee sprain, is the only one of the injured who could enter the squad against Cartagena.