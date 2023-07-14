SQUARE ENIX announced the orchestral tour of NieR for Western countries by publishing, perhaps by mistake, a trailer that was promptly removed. Entitled NieR:Orchestra Concert 12024 [ the end of data ]the concert series with original music by Keiichi Okabe will feature the projection of HD videos directed by Yoko Tarō. The singers will be present Emi Evans And J’nique Nicolewhile the orchestra and choir will be directed by Eric Rothson of hives who takes care of the concerts dedicated to the series of FINAL FANTASY.

Also, the recorded entries of 2B (Kira Buckland) And 9S (Kyle McCarley) will recite the dialogues of an unpublished episode specially written by Yoko Tarō for the occasion.

There are no details regarding the dates and the possible arrival in Italy, but if you are curious to see the trailer you can find it on the Facebook page of Nmia following this link.

Source: SQUARE ENIX via Nmia Gaming