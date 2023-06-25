After a break that lasted three months, finally the staff of the anime series NieR:Automata Ver1.1a announced on Twitter that episodes 9 to 12 will all air together on 23 July on Japanese broadcasters Tokyo MX, BS11And Tochigi TV.

Although by current standards 12 episodes represent the stopping point, or at least the end of a first season or cour, the post in no way indicates that it is a conclusion.

Originally started in January 2023, the series started having the first problems as early as episode 4, which was postponed due to some problems related to the COVID-19 that were affecting the production. Although it then restarted, it was stopped again in March with episode 8 again for the same reason, but since then it had been lost.

The streaming platform takes care of the diffusion of the anime for us Westerners Crunchyrollwith viewing accessible only to Premium service members.

