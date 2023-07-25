aniplex has shared a teaser trailer online to announce the production of the second cour for the anime series based on the game SQUARE ENIX And Platinum Games, NieR:Automata Ver1.1a.

The first twelve episodes of the series are available, with Italian subtitles, on Crunchyrollwith the last four aired after a four-month break due to some problems related to COVID-19 that stopped production.

It is not yet clear when the second part of episodes that make up the series will air.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a – Trailer of the second cour

Source: aniplex Street Siliconera