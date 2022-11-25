Almost a month away from the latest trailer released for the anime NieR:Automata Ver1.1athat’s it aniplex finally returns to the spotlight to show us a new one, which bears the official title Promotion File 005: Adam / Eve.

This duo at the center of today’s trailer is voiced by:

Daisuke Namikawa how Adams

how Tatsuhisa Suzuki how Eve

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a will officially start with the airing a January 2023. Did you miss the previous trailers? Here’s where you can get them:

Source: aniplex Street Gematsu