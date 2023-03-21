If you have been eagerly waiting to enjoy a new episode of the anime series NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, arm yourself with holy patience, as the airing has entered pause again. Through the official website, the staff of the series has in fact revealed that episode 9 and later will not air when originally scheduledas the increase in cases of COVID-19 ended up slowing down production again.

The official website and social pages will announce, when possible, the shooting dates of the anime.

Already last January 28thagain for the same problem, the production was forced to postpone the airing of episode 4, which then managed to air on February 18th.

We look forward to finding out when we can continue with the animated events of NieR: Automata.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network