aniplex announced that the animated adaptation of NieR: Automatathe action RPG by SQUARE ENIX and Platinum Gameswill make his debut next January 7, 2023 on Japanese TV networks and simulcast around the world.

For the occasion, a new trailer for the series is released Promotion File, the eighth. In the video, some iconic scenes from the initial stages of the game are shown in an animated version 2B and 9S. New information about NieR:Automata Ver1.1a will be broadcast with the announced schedule for December 28 at 20:00 JST (12:00 in Italy). It will be visible on YouTube and will be presented by Yui Ishikawa, Natsuki Hanae, Kaoru Akiyama, Yosuke Saito and Shota Fujii.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a – Promotion File 008

Source: aniplex Street Gematsu