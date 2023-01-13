It’s been available for a few days, on the streaming platform Crunchyrollthe first episode of the new anime series NieR:Automata Ver1.1abased on the video game of the same name SQUARE ENIX. I deliberately chose to take a few days of reflection before writing this first impressions article, to talk about it as lucidly as possible, without being infected in any way by my deep love towards the imaginary universe of Yoko Tarō.

However, let’s start step by step, answering the first question that may arise spontaneously when reading this article, that is “What is the NieR:Automata anime essentially?”. Especially note the “what is that” and not “what is it about”as I would like to leave out, at least in this first place, a further generic description of the plot (which could somehow also make spoilers about future events of the work), focusing instead on what does this anime mean to the NieR universe and for Yoko Taro himself, supervisor of the entire project.

Based primarily on an old statement made by Taro himself when asked why the title, we know that the anime wants to take a “different” path than what was seen in the video game: “The title of the anime has the affix ‘Ver 1.1a’ because the title “NieR:Automata” was a story that we made to be a game, so copying it as is would not make an interesting story for an anime. So I brought up the idea of ​​changing things up.”

This highlights (also in response to the already numerous criticisms circulating on the web) that yes, we will certainly see a lot of what we have already been able to experience in the video game, but with differences that, in my opinion, could go towards fill or connect several empty points that we have seen in the previous work. In fact, the first thing that is inevitably noticed is that the first episode is nothing more (at least in appearance) than the exact transposition of the early stages of the game seen both from the point of view of 2B what about 9S. And although it can certainly make all those looking for a “new” experience turn up their noses right from the start, I cannot hide my pleasure and goosebumps in hearing even the same musical tracks of the same moments of gameplay, reliving for a moment the same sensations felt the first time I picked up the pad when I started the game.

But there were also small points of “novelty”, or that I would prefer to define as “in-depth”, even on the emotional side of our automaton protagonists. To name one, the strong resentment felt by 2B when 9S informs her that he does not remember how he sacrificed his own memory to save hers is unequivocal, causing in the protagonist a feeling of anguish mixed with resignation, in having to accept that in a world like theirs, there is no room for such feelings. A scene lasting seconds, but gives the viewer a huge starting point to think about already twenty minutes after the start of the episode, which in the video game (if obviously captured) happened only dozens and dozens of hours later. This reference, for the most attentive, is also referred to by the title of the episode itself: “or not to [B]And“, “or not to be”, as if to confirm that there is no real choice between being or not being, but simple resignation to the reality one is experiencing.

If I had to say too much, unaware of what we will see over the next few weeks, I would say that the anime of NieR: Automata can be considered a complementary work to the video game, which cannot in any way replace it completely, but can deepen points left for the consideration of the player, or even give, through a “what if ..?”, a different interpretation of the works previous. I was also pleasantly surprised by the ending of the episode, where in pure puppet theater style the two protagonists talk about the alternative endings present in the main game, also taking advantage of the opportunity to help viewers better contextualize the world in which are looking out, like the explanation of what the acronym that gives the name to each automaton in the anime and in the game means.

Addressing instead the most painful point of the work, at least as regards the first episode, we are faced once again with a 3DGCwhich, although considerably cheaper in terms of construction costs, often leaves a bad taste in the mouth on so many scenes that seem to come out of video games from two or three generations ago. This is most noticeable in the initial stages, when the protagonist uses the exoskeleton, or during the final battle of the episode. Of course, nothing that spoils the overall experience too much, it’s always a matter of taste, but we hope that over time it will become increasingly clear that although it is a much less expensive animation technique, it greatly affects the quality, with other evident results also on other anime distributed by Crunchyroll.

For a complete review we will unfortunately have to wait a few more months, but in the meantime, if like me you have taken the opportunity to return to the videogame of NieR: AutomataI remind you that it has been finally available on Nintendo Switch for a few months (our review here), and that you can always find on our site the whole story that goes from Yoko Taro’s first work to the very first NieR: Drakengard, the tale of goodnight that gave rise to NieR.