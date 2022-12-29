aniplex shared the “Promotion File 009” for NieR:Automata Ver1.1athe animated series based on the action RPG by SQUARE ENIX and Platinum Games which will debut in Japan, and simulcast in the rest of the world, next January 7, 2023. This trailer allows us to get a taste of the opening theme of the animated series, “climb” Of Aimeras well as the song “antinomy” Of amazarashiprobably ending or insert song.

We remind you that as far as Italy is concerned, the series will be simulcast on the platform Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. Let’s watch the new video below.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a – Promotion File 009

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network