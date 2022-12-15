Crunchyroll has announced that it will distribute worldwide NieR:Automata Ver1.1aanimated transposition of the title of Platinum Games. As previously anticipated, the anime will begin in the month of January, and although some sites speak of January 7 as a possible start date at the moment there is no official confirmation by the company.

The creator of the franchise Yoko Tarō has revealed that he has high expectations for the anime, given that since it is a different medium than the video game from which it is based, it can be able to convey different types of emotions. Also the developer has revealed that some moments of the main plot will be slightly different in order to be better narrated within the animated transposition.

Waiting for further information we leave you with the first trailer subtitled in Italian of NieR:Automata Ver1.1a. Good vision!

Source: Crunchyroll Street DualShockers