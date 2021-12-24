There is a new Christmas message from the creator and creative director of the series NieR Yoko Taro, by producer Yosuke Saito and composer Keiichi Okabe. As expected, it summarizes the recent announcements of NieR. For example, it reminded people that NieR Replicant has surpassed one million sales. However, Yoko Taro also ‘joked’ that the series is practically over.

The news came when Saito asked Yoko Taro and Okabe what new things they might want to do, particularly with the NieR series. Yoko Taro, after a short silence said: “Right. We announce it here today, folks. The NieR series is now over! But you never know. I could do more if I get a lot of money …“.

Although a popular franchise today, NieR hit the market 11 years ago as a true niche game. A spin-off from the Drakengard series that hasn’t been very successful outside of Japan. That changed with the 2017 sequel, NieR Automata, which brought together “emotional story with Platinum Games’ hack and slash mastery.”

YOKO TARO said it here, NieR is finished? Happy holidays from the NieR team! ? pic.twitter.com/FPCSyLiZKj – NieR Series (@NieRGame) December 22, 2021

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, we just have to wait and see what Yoko Taro has in store for us in 2022.

Source: VG247