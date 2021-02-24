There are two months until NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… hits stores around the world and Square Enix continues to build anticipation by showing more and more materials about the remastering developed by Toylogic. If a few days ago we were able to see ten minutes of gameplay of the game, now the NieR Replicant’s new trailer focuses on its story and bosses, two of the highlights of the work of Yoko Taro, who returns in April with this review of the original installment of the franchise, which is experiencing its best moment in terms of popularity and impact.
As you can see, this is a video of three and a half minutes duration full of emotion and adrenaline, which allows us to see first-hand what are some of the strengths of NieR Replicant. Beyond acting as a remastering and bringing its original proposal, the game of Toylogic will incorporate new features. And it is that recently we learned that it will have Free DLCs that will add new weapons to the title, which is also great news for fans of the 2010 game, as they will find news compared to the first time they played it.
NieR Replicant PC Technical Requirements Revealed
Yesterday we also learned that NieR Automata has reached the 5.5 million units sold, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the Platinum Games video game. To this must be added the millionaire success of NieR Re[in]carnation, a mobile game that has reached the top of the download charts in Japan. The Yoko Taro saga is going through a magnificent moment, the one with the greatest media impact in its history, and soon we will be able to enjoy NieR Replicant. Remember that the April 23 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
