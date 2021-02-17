There are two months until NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… goes on sale and new details of the remastering of Yoko Taro’s work, this time developed by Toylogic, do not stop coming to light. In that sense, we have now known that NieR Replicant will feature free DLC that will add weapons. This has been made known by the Japanese portal Dengeki (via GamingBolt), which has ensured that these additional contents will arrive without an extra price and that they will incorporate totally new weapons that did not exist in the original video game, so that beyond the remastering itself, the title will have its own additions.

However, at the moment no details have been given about what weapons They will be the ones that are added to NieR Replicant or when they will do it, if for the same launch of the game or if we will have to wait a while after their departure to be able to enjoy them. What we do know is that just a few days ago, the remastering by Toylogic was shown again in motion in a ten minute gameplay of duration that allowed us to see in first person the spectacular action of the game, as well as the magnificent landscapes that we will have the opportunity to enjoy throughout the adventure.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… the next one is coming April 23 to Xbox One and other platforms. Meanwhile, remember that its sequel, NieR Automata, is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so you can now enjoy at no additional cost if you are a subscriber to the service of one of the best and most special games of the last generation of consoles. For its part, it is expected that in the coming weeks the information about NieR Replicant will intensify, since there are only a few weeks left until its launch becomes official.