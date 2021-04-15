With just over a week to go before the new installment of the NieR franchise lands in our territory, we are discovering a wide variety of details about the work of Toylogic, as it has already entered the gold phase, thanks to statements from the developers in charge of the remastering. In this case, it has been the producer Yosuke Saito, who in a conversation with the digital portal PCGamesN, has revealed that NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will show content discarded from the original game :

“There are some extra sections of the story that we weren’t able to implement in the original game, and that in the remastering we have had the opportunity to add. There will also be a sad, and at the same time, powerful new boss, waiting for us somewhere »

Along with these statements, Saito adds that the game will be full of winks and references to its sequel, NieR Automata, like the main character in the western version of the original game: «Dad NieR«. All this indicates that Toylogic wants both the players who have known the franchise since its inception in 2010, and those who discovered it with the journey of 2B and company in NieR Automata to be satisfied and feel fully integrated in the history of this Replicant. .

We remember that the game is scheduled to arrive on April 23 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC, along with a free DLC based on NieR: Automata.