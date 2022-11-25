NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139the remake of the first installment of the NieR series, has sold 1.5 million copies. The announcement was made by Square Enix, which updated on the game’s sales data.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 didn’t sell as well as NieR: Automata, but it sure fared better than the original NieR. The game launched in 2021 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

If you want more information, read our review of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, where we wrote: The original Nier is a title worthy of respect, especially considering its treatment at launch. However, however underrated, it is a far from flawless work, whose peculiar nature today could be unattractive for a large portion of players. Let me be clear, we understand Toylogic’s choice not to take excessive risks, and the work done on Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is still worthy of praise, yet the content additions could have been more prudent, and drastic interventions related to some parts of the game could have enhanced them the qualities enormously. As it is, this re-release of Nier will disappoint some of those who come from Automata, as Platinum’s work is an objectively superior title in almost every aspect. That said, this is still the absolute best way to rediscover this JRPG with its unique and brutal narrative, its unforgettable characters and its beautiful music. While maintaining most of its defects even in this new guise, give it a chance; it remains an amazing game, which deserves to be re-evaluated more than many others.