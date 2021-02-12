NieR: Replicant – or NieR: Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 … as it’s more formally known – will be making its way to PC and consoles on 23rd April, and those impatiently awaiting its arrival can now distract themselves with nine minutes of gameplay footage courtesy of a brand-new trailer.

NieR: Replicant, if you’re unfamiliar, is an enhanced version of the original NieR – which was made available in two different forms when it released back in April 2010. The PS3 version – of which ver. 1.22474487139 is a remaster – was known as NieR: Replicant and featured a younger main character, while the Xbox 360 version, NieR: Gestalt, starred an older protagonist.

Set before the events of NieR: Automata (although the two games are only loosely related), NieR: Replicant tells the story of a “kind young man” who leaves his village in order to locate the famed Sealed verses and save his terminally ill sister . He’s accompanied on his travels by a strange talking tome, known as the Grimoire Weiss.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – Barren Temple Gameplay.

NieR: Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 aims to improve on the original game with enhanced visuals, re-recorded audio, new dialogue, plus reworked combat that’s a little closer to the system found in NieR: Automata. The latter element gets a decent showing in Square Enix’s newly released nine minutes of gameplay footage above.

It focusses on an area known as The Barren Temple and shows off a mix of exploration and combat, culminating in a boss fight against a very cube-y thing. Hopefully that’ll be enough to tide you over until NieR: Replicant’s 23rd April release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.