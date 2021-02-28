In recent weeks, Square Enix has been sharing quite a bit of new information related to NieR Replicant ver. 1.22472287139, the remake of the original installment that arrived on consoles in 2010. Without going any further, in recent weeks we have been able to learn about the technical requirements of the title’s PC, as well as take a long look at the game thanks to its gameplay of 10 minutes long.

In addition, as if that were not enough, this week the Japanese company shared a new trailer focused on the story and the final bosses of the title, and the first users who have already appeared Compare the NieR Replicant remake with the original. Specifically, this time it was the well-known YouTube channel cycu1 the one who has been in charge of this comparison.

NieR Replicant remake compared to original

As we can see, we do not find much less with a remake that comes to establish a graphic ceiling, but it is true that there are palpable changes between the two versions. The first of these changes is found in the modeling of the characters, with especially visible modifications on the face of young NieR or Kainé.

Likewise, in addition to the substantial graphic improvement that exists between both titles, we can also see a change in the color palette at some points. While in the original version the title bet on making more use of warm colors in several of its settings, this time it has opted for a somewhat colder palette.

NieR Replicant unveils English voice casting in new video

Another notable change in some moments of the video is the fluidity of the title. It should be remembered that NieR Replicant reached 30 fps, while this new version will work at 60 fps at all times. Remember that NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 will hit the market on April 23, but what do you think of these improvements to the NieR Replicant remake? We read you in the comments.