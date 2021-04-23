The prequel to NieR: Automaton, comes to Xbox today. The remake of the work of Yoko taro, NieR Replicant It is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In this third-person action RPG our protagonist will be a kind young man from a remote village, whose goal is to save his sister Yonah, who suffers from a fatal disease.

NieR Replicant is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The game will transport us to a dark and apocalyptic world, where we will have to accompany our protagonist in a captivating quest that will make him question everything. In this installment developed by Toylogic and published by Square enixWe will have characters like the fierce warrior Kainé, who has half her body possessed by a shadow, or Emil, a boy who has the power to turn everyone who looks to stone. Without a doubt, it is a game that will catch you with its history.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is the remastered version of NieR Replicant, the game was originally released in Japan in April 2010. In this new version we can enjoy the re-recorded voices. The composer of the soundtrack Keiichi okabe he will be in charge of re-recording some of the songs from the previous installment and will add new pieces that are sure to impress us.

This is how the first NieR Replicant notes are being

We will have new characters that will make us immerse ourselves more in this cult story. The actor and actress who gave life to the voices of 2B and 9S will also have a role in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, this will be something that fans of the saga will value a lot. You can find NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 59.99.