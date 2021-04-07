In the absence of a couple of weeks after its arrival on the market, it has been confirmed that Nier Replicant is already gold. This means that the title developed by Toylogic has already passed all the development phases, and that it is ready for its almost immediate arrival in stores.

The advertised has been shared through the own official Twitter account of the NieR franchise, where it has reported that the title is already finished, and placing users on April 23, the day on which the game will be available to Western users, as we must remember that it will arrive in Japan April 22.

NieR Replicant is already gold

In addition, that NieR Replicant has completed its development is not the only thing that has been revealed during the afternoon today. The producer of the franchise, Yosuke saito, has confirmed the news given by the official account of the title, and has also confirmed that the DLC of the game will be available for free this time.

NieR Replicant remake compared to original

NieR Replicant ver. 122474487139 will place the players as seen in the original work of 2010, with the main difference that this time we will have the protagonist who stayed in the eastern lands, playing a young NieR who will have to take care of his little sister , instead of a grieving father who must do the same with his daughter.

NieR Replicant is already gold, and the game will be available in our territory on April 23 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.