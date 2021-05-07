The video game industry has not always been fair with products that went outside the standard set by a certain generation. While, for example, the fifth generation of consoles was marked by the wave of platform games (some of which have been revived in recent years) the generation of Xbox 360 and PS3 was largely defined by shooters in first person.

In a generation in which it seemed like the twilight of the JRPG, with a Final Fantasy in decline compared to its previous works, Square Enix gave the green light to a project that was not intended to be revolutionary, but that finally marked the few players who won the title: we speak neither more nor less than NieR Gestalt in the West or NieR Replicant in Japan.

Its arrival on the market more than 10 years ago was marked by quite modest economic results, and with some notes that would not get the attention of any user who did not show greater interest on the part of it. However, with the arrival of NieR: Automata everything changed. The title developed by Platinum Games was a success, causing us to find ourselves today writing these lines, talking about a work that has become a cult game. If you want to know why, we invite you to read our NieR Replicant review ver. 122474487139… for Xbox One.

Song of the Ancient

NieR Replicant places us in a post-apocalyptic world, in which humanity has seen how the population has been depleted due to the appearance of a terrible disease: runic necrosis. This causes a series of black letters to spread through the body of the infected, causing incipient pain, which ends with the death of the person who suffers it.

It is in this context where history kicks off. As players, we will play a young man whose only goal will be to try to save his little sister of this disease, which progresses uncontrollably through your body. To do this, we must undertake a journey full of obstacles, in which we must find the so-called Sealed Verses, the only thing that could put an end to runic necrosis.

However, NieR Replicant did not become a cult work for a premise seen a thousand times in the entertainment world, but for how addresses issues so human that even at times they overwhelm (In the best sense of the word). NieR Automata surprised a multitude of players by the philosophical nature that surrounded the work; NieR Replicant does it for his humanity.

Yoko Taro offers us a story that delves into the player, which takes everything we are and turns it upside down in endless comings and goings, with the sole objective of criticizing everything we are, rethinking our way of acting and doing facing the consequences of all our actions. Because NieR Replicant is not about the hero who saves the world, NieR Replicant is about the player who discovers his humanity.

Just as the Japanese creative did with the Drakengard series (from which NieR comes) and later with NieR Automata, the end of NieR Replicant will only be the first door that we must open to learn the ins and outs of its history. From here we can only strongly recommend that anyone who wins the title finishes the 5 laps necessary to know everything about the story and obtain the authentic ending of the title.

Despite this, not everything surrounding the NieR Replicant story is perfect. Honoring the year it hit the market, the title has a side quest system that leaves the term messenger on the face. Rarely do we find a worthwhile side quest, most of the time it is the relationship of the characters that makes an assignment special. However, that does not mean that their design is something especially outdated.

Spear of the Phoenix

One of the big problems with NieR Replicant upon its arrival in 2010 was its playability. The title developed by Cavia offered a combat system that, despite not being boring, was somewhat crude in its proposal. However, this all changes in NieR Replicant ver. 122474487139 …

On this occasion, Toylogic, the studio in charge of bringing us this new adaptation of the original title, has managed to capture a combat system that fully respects the essence of the original game, but endows it with agility closest to Platinum Games. However, we do not want you to be wrong, NieR Replicant is not NieR Automata.

The title’s combat system does not offer, nor does it intend, a playable experience similar to that of its sequel. While the game developed by Platinum Games offered us a system similar to that of Hack & Slash, NieR Replicant maintains the identity of the Action RPG genre, although with a more agile and fun behavior than what we usually see in the genre.

The gameplay features some novelties of draft, such as the inclusion of the parry, the centering of enemies (incomprehensibly absent in the original title) and an evasion improved to such an extent that it will allow us to expand our combos. However, this is not the only new thing in this aspect, since the operation of the attacks has been completely redesigned, offering the possibility of combining light and heavy attacks to chain our attacks, which together with the use of magic will allow us to face our confrontations in a multitude of different ways.

Again in a work by Yoko Taro, the Japanese creative offers that genre paraphernalia that already surprised the players of Automata. Although not with as much mastery as in its sequel (on the one hand, precisely for arriving later; and on the other, for having the help of Platinum Games to fully exploit that formula) NieR Replicant offers us 2D platform areas, Shoot ‘Em Up and fixed cameras reminiscent of what was seen in the classics of the survival horror genre.

The Sealed Verse

If the combat system has received a real redesign, the same goes for the graphic section of NieR Replicant. The title has not only received a complete facelift in its settings and even in its characters, assimilating it more to what was seen in NieR Automata; he has also done it in artistic style.

Although it is undoubted that the game looks much superior to the original, something that not only translates into its graphic section but also in the behavior of the animations and expressions of the characters, it is true that there are times when, in very few scenarios , seems to have lost a bit of personality compared to what was seen in the original work.

However, this does not mean that we treat this as something negative, because thanks to the facelift that the people of Toylogic have given the game, we will not only be able to enjoy NieR Replicant for its history and its renewed playable system, but also for how the game looks on our screens, despite being far from being a graphic exponent.

As for the sound section, there are many titles in which it goes completely unnoticed by the player, or that serve little more than as a mere accompaniment to what we see on the screen. However, with NieR Replicant the opposite is true.

The NieR Replicant soundtrack it is not just an accompaniment or a set of musical pieces that enhance the title story. In this game, the sound section is another part of the story, capable not only of making our hair stand on end thanks to a composition that stands as a true masterpiece, but also of emitting sensations like few soundtracks in the industry.

This is mainly due to two figures: Keibichi Okabe, composer of the soundtrack, who together with the Monaca studio has managed to create a series of memorable pieces; and of Emi Evans, who gives voice to songs like Song of the Ancient.

The British artist, with Japanese roots, not only gives her voice to the songs of NieR Replicant, but also gives them her lyrics. Evans has been the creator of the language of chaos, language that sounds in the songs of the title, and that the artist created by combining elements of German, Hungarian, Gaelic, Japanese, French and Latin, managing to offer a phoneme that is not only familiar, but is also capable of emitting a large amount of sensations.

Conclusions.

In NieR Replicant ver. 122474487139… there is genuine affection for the original work. The title developed by Toylogic is capable of transmitting exactly what Cavia achieved at the time, but with the improvement of all those sections that in its day made NieR Replicant not stand out as much internationally as it deserved.

Its splendid combat system, faithful to the original, but improved to offer an agility more similar to NieR Automata; his fantastic story, capable of constantly twisting us and making us wonder if we really deserve to call ourselves heroes; its soundtrack, capable not only of transmitting, but of being as important at a narrative level as the lines of text that we will read; and the face lift that Toylogic has given to the title make NieR Replicant a masterpiece.

However, the experience is not perfect in all its sections, because some bland secondary missions, and the repetitiveness of scenarios at certain times make the title not perfect in everything it proposes, although yes, it is important to attribute it to the moment in the one that the title hit the market.