Double cause for celebration at Square Enix: NieR Automata marks a new sales milestone too.

Yoko Taro celebrated the launch of NieR Replicant in April predicting that it would sell worse than NieR Automata. He was not wrong, but it cannot be said that the remake of the saga of the first title in the series is lagging far, so much so that today it has been shared that the video game has exceeded its first million copies distributed and sold in digital format , leaving behind the 700,000 units of the original NieR, although this last figure has not been updated since 2018.

The original NieR only sold 700,000 copiesIt is not the only data that Square Enix celebrates today. NieR Automata is already over six million copies distributed and sold, a figure that has grown by a million since December, when it was reported that it had reached 5 million copies. “Whether you have been crying over some androids fighting a war for their survival, or as an old brother trying to save his sister, thank you for all your support,” we can read on Twitter.

NieR Replicant and Automata sales figures are difficult to compare in these first months, since the second of the video games had a landing in the stores by territories and game platforms more progressive than the remake.

NieR Replicant launched on April 23 on PC, PS4 and Xbox OneReturning to NieR Replicant, the adventure was released on April 23 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One under the full name of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, standing out in the NieR Replicant analysis published on the 3DJuegos pages for being a very useful update to discover a great cult game that is difficult to get. “An opportunity to do it, in addition, in the best possible way, with graphic improvements, in its game system and additions to its history. But, above all, it is a vindication of a type of works that our industry needs such as eating” , expounded comrade Alejandro Pascual.

Recall that the franchise is also preparing the launch in the West of NieR Reincarnation, a mobile RPG already available in Japan.

