NieR Reincarnation, the mobile game from Square Enix and Developer Applibot, will be released on July 28th. The news was released exclusively by IGN colleagues, who accompanied the announcement with a trailer showing NieR Reincarnation in action.

NieR Reincarnation takes place in the same narrative reality as NieR is NieR: Automata and sees a new protagonist who, aided by a ghost named Mama, will try to regain her memories after waking up in a kingdom called The Cage.

NieR Reincarnation will be released as a free game on the Apple App Store and the Android Google Play Store. Players who register will receive bonus gems (the game’s currency of the title).

Over 300,000 users have already pre-registered, and for each 100,000 additional pre-registrationsi before the official launch of the title, Square Enix will increase the rewards dedicated to the players. You can see the new NieR Reincarnation trailer at the top of the article.

NieR Reincarnation bears the signatures of many members of the core NieR team, including creative director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe and producer Yosuke Saito. NieR Reicarnation is developed by the Applibot development team, while for the character designed this was entrusted to the CyDesignation team.

NieR Reincarnation, already available in Japan since February 18, 2021, was originally revealed in March 2020 during the Tokyo Game Show alongside the announcement of the remastering of the first NieR. Officially called NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, the game was released on April 23 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

If you are curious to know ours about the aforementioned remastered, we invite you to read our review dedicated to the title.