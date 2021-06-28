SQUARE ENIX has finally revealed the launch date for NieR Re[in]carnation, new title of the franchise born from the mind of Yoko Taro.

The title will be available starting from next 28 July on iOS and Android devices. As previously anticipated, it is a free-to-play game in which there will be microtransactions. At the moment it is possible to pre-register either through App Store that through Google Play Store, even if the software house has not yet revealed what the rewards will be for those who register.

We leave you now with a new trailer for NieR Re[in]carnation reminding you that if you want to know more about the title you can find lots of details in our in-depth preview. Good vision.

NieR: Re[in]carnation – Trailer

NieR Re[in]carnation – Overview A girl wakes up on the cold floor. It will find itself in an infinitely vast place, characterized by buildings so tall that they reach up to the sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she will begin the exploration of this new setting. To find what he has lost, and atone for his sins, he will venture into this place shrouded in mystery. … A place known as The Cage. Characters The Girl of Light – girl who will wake up on the floor of The Cage. Although he is kindhearted and has a gentle personality, he wears a collar and bandages for unknown reasons. At night she is plagued by threatening nightmares.

– girl who will wake up on the floor of The Cage. Although he is kindhearted and has a gentle personality, he wears a collar and bandages for unknown reasons. At night she is plagued by threatening nightmares. Mama – mysterious creature who goes by the name of Mama. He seems to know something about The Cage, and thanks to his connections he will guide the girl.

– mysterious creature who goes by the name of Mama. He seems to know something about The Cage, and thanks to his connections he will guide the girl. The Dark Monster – strange being wandering around The Cage. Its appearance resembles that of a knight in armor, but also that of an insect unable to speak. Despite this, he seems to have a goal in mind … Battles The fights will take place by giving commands to the characters. The game will include an automatic mode in which the protagonists will automatically attack the enemies, making the title easier even for those unfamiliar with this kind of gameplay. Staff Producer : Yosuke Saito

: Yosuke Saito Creative Director : Yoko Taro

: Yoko Taro Director : Daichi Matsukawa

: Daichi Matsukawa Main Character Design : Akihiko Yoshida (CyDesignation, Inc.)

: Akihiko Yoshida (CyDesignation, Inc.) Concept Art : Kazuma Koda

: Kazuma Koda Music: Keiichi Okabe (MONACA INC.)

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu