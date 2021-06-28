A few months after its premiere in Japan, we will be able to enjoy this free-to-play this July.

After having been quite successful in Japan and the Asian continent in general, we finally know when Nier Reincarnation, the new installment of the mobile saga, will arrive in the West. It will be from the next July 28, 2021, as it has advanced the middle IGN.

We expected an imminent announcement after the reservation period opened, and it has been. Square Enix and Platinum Games They have not been slow to detail the launch date of this spin-off of the Nier saga, which will be a free to play with in-app purchases, being able to get improvements or elements more quickly.

Users who pre-register will receive rewardsMore than 300,000 people have pre-registered to the game since then and those who previously registered in the App Store or Google Play will have an advantage, since they will obtain with a certain number of gems, the game currency, to get in-game summons. As more pre-registrations are added, the publisher will add more rewards for the starting point.

NieR Re[in]Carnation, its definitive title, is an Action-RPG that follows the line of previous installments and we will take control of a girl who wakes up in a kingdom called The Cage. To get out of there, she is helped by a ghost named Mama who helps her in the goal of recovering her lost memories. The game features the supervision of the main licensees, with creative director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito. The success has been such that in Japan it exceeded 10 million downloads in just a few days.

