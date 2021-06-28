Nier Re[in]carnation, the mobile game of Square Enix and developer Applibot, will be released on July 28. Publisher Square Enix announced the news via IGN, also releasing a new trailer in addition to the announcement.

NieR creator Yoko Taro worked on the game as creative director. Nier Re[in]carnation takes place in the world of NieR, the same as NieR and NieR: Automata, but starring a new character and a ghost named Mama. It also features RPG fights with an autoplay option, which is shown in the new trailer.

Nier Re[in]carnation will be launched as a free-to-play game with gacha-style gameplay on the Apple App Store and Android’s Google Play Store. Players who register early will receive bonus gems (the game’s currency of the title). IGN said Square Enix will increase the amount of prizes awarded “for every additional 100,000 pre-registrations before launch.”

NieR Re[in]carnation was announced last year: initially launched in Japan, it will now arrive in the West on July 28th.

